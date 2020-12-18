Wavy Jones finds formula

FLEDGING music producer Wavy Jones is introducing a new sound to the dancehall space which he dubs Carom. This sound is evident on his debut EP titled Sine Energy.

“The reason why I call it that, is that it's smooth. And what I try to embody in this EP is my sound and my interpretation of dancehall music... It's mostly the younger people from the music scene that gravitate towards it, as it's a newer sound in Jamaica... It's still underground,” the 27-year-old told the Jamaica Observer.

According to Wavy Jones, Carom is a fusion of dancehall with some R&B strings.

The six-track Sine Energy was released on September 11 on the New York-based In Good Company imprint. The set's first single — Ketch di Pree ft Blvk H3ro (pronounced Black Hero), Jeeby Lyrist, and Kione Zaire —was released on May 15 with an accompanying video.

In addition to Ketch di Pree, the tracklisting boasts: Good Morning (Leno Banton); Whoah (Blvk H3ro, Jeeby Lyrist, and Kione Zaire); Proper Ting (Ramia); Call Me (Blvk H3ro and Mila Akilah); and Birds Instrumental.

Wavy Jones shares production credits on the set with Shawn J Smith and Dxcape.

“The reception is great, especially from people who start to go into the newer styles of dancehall,” he said. “Now I've been linking with some radio stations outside of Jamaica and doing some guest mixes. That's basically playing my songs in a deejay set with other people songs. I've done two guest mixes already,” he said. “Prior to that, I did a guest remix with Equiknoxx for NTS Radio in London,” he said.

Wavy Jones's given name is Dwayne Reynolds. He hails from the parish of Manchester. He attended Munro College in St Elizabeth and The University of the West Indies's (UWI), Mona campus in St Andrew. He holds a degree in applied chemistry from the latter.

“I used to play the saxophone at Munro and build beats on FL Studio [Fruity Loops]. However, while attending UWI I met like-minded people and produced my first single, Hundred Pound, with Blvk H3ro, Jeeby Lyrist, and Kione Zaire in 2017. That was my first commercial release,” he said.

That same year, he was part of the team that produced the stage show, Compound Live, which was also a hit.

“I want to solidify myself as the person who created this genre, Carom. Any time you hear a certain sound on the radio, you don't have to guess or think who created it,” he added.