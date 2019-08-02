Weddy Weddy marks milestone

Good music, awesome vibe, high fashion and killer dance moves were the rage at Weddy Weddy Wednesdays' 15th anniversary celebration, which took place at Stone Love headquarters on Burlington Avenue, Kingston.

The weekly event has grown from strength to strength, says co-conceptualiser Winston “Wee Pow” Powell.

“I started this event with Elephant Man at this very premises that we are on now. It used to be a hangout spot for di artistes. Di vibes was always up! I've sit an' observed the weekly events that used to go on. So, when Stone Love come in dominancy, it was always in me to bring back a weekly event after di loud Noise Abatement Act,” Powell told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

“I don't want to take shortcut and say sky's di limit but as long as I live there's a non-stop effort. I will continue to do what I'm doing an' do it to the best of my ability and to please everyone without having to give me an award,” he continued.

Wednesday's show started off with the signature classic tunes with selectors such as Senor Daley and Digital Chris bringing the lovers rock vibe. As the night progressed and drinks started flowing, the event kicked into full gear.

During the 'juggling' there were frequent pauses to acknowledge Elephant Man. Selectors also paid homage to dancer Bogle (Gerald Levy), who was killed after leaving Weddy Weddy Wednesdays in 2005.

The event often gives young artistes and sound system selectors a platform to showcase their talent and develop a fan base.

“When we started we wanted to give di youth dem a place to shine, dat was one of the objectives and it was done,” Powell said.

Over the years it has been credited for giving artistes including dancehall deejay Mavado as well as selectors Richie Feelings and Boom Boom the big 'bus'.

Among the performers on the evening were Singer J and Khalia.

The street dance is also frequented by other major players in the industry.

Powell says one of the most memorable moments at Weddy Weddy was the appearance of Buju Banton upon his release from incarceration overseas in 2018.

“With Buju Banton we are no stranger, a we bus' him since his time of captivity an' his release, the first event that he made his appearance was Stone Love anniversary at Sabina Park in December, an' he came here a couple weeks ago and do his usual ting an' tek charge,” he said.

Weddy Weddy Wednesdays is a staple of dancehall culture. With the backing of Stone Love, one of the most successful sound systems, every Wednesday is a 'Weddy time again'.