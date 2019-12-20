Will Buju give Rebel a salute?

WILL Buju Banton be on the line-up for the 2020 staging of Rebel Salute, set for Grizzly's Plantation Cove in Priory, St Ann, on January 17 and 18?

At Tuesday's official launch held at CK Kingston Hotel in St Andrew, there was nothing definitive from festival promoter Tony Rebel.

“I can't say for sure if he [Buju] will be there. I hope; He's my brother. He asked me about the show a couple times, but we are yet to make the arrangements.but everything in life is possible,” Rebel told Jamaica Observer's Splash.

“This year we're having an hour of comedy on Friday and on Saturday. We are having a sound system from Sudan experimenting on dubplates alongside Jack Scorpio. There will be two VVIP sections as well as an improved Herb Kerb, which continues to be a hit for those persons who are interested in marijuana and its products,” he continued.

Among the artistes who are set to entertain over the two days are Beres Hammond, British reggae band Steel Pulse, Toots and the Maytals, Sanchez, Bobi Wine from Uganda, Beenie Man, Singing Melody, Leroy Sibbles, Stevie Face, Queen Ifrica, Flourgon, Trisha from Kenya, Chi Ching Ching, Carl Malcolm, Lone Ranger, General Trees, Sugar Roy, Jermaine Edwards, Rhoda Isabella, Wailers Trio, Mikey Spice, Chronic Law, Anthony B, I-Octane, Jesse Royal, I-Wayne, The Meditations, Wayne Wade, Louie Culture, Mortimer, Tony Tuff, Errol Dunkley, Lady G, and George Nooks.

Now in its 27th year, Rebel Salute started as Tony Rebel's birthday celebration and has grown from a one-night event at Brooks Park in Mandeville to its present setting as a two-night event in St Ann. The event has grown and the promoter noted that 49 per cent of its patronage comeing from overseas.

“It is always hard but at least we have a formula and I have a good team. It is never easier, but my team understands the product and understands how to pull it off. Regardless of how difficult it gets, we can weather the storm. The most difficult part is to pull it together and cement it so that all the components are in the right place. We really have to make sure that the patrons who are coming are satisfied,” Tony Rebel told the Jamaica Observer.