Will Buju give Rebel a salute?
WILL Buju Banton be on the line-up for the 2020 staging of Rebel Salute, set for Grizzly's Plantation Cove in Priory, St Ann, on January 17 and 18?
At Tuesday's official launch held at CK Kingston Hotel in St Andrew, there was nothing definitive from festival promoter Tony Rebel.
“I can't say for sure if he [Buju] will be there. I hope; He's my brother. He asked me about the show a couple times, but we are yet to make the arrangements.but everything in life is possible,” Rebel told Jamaica Observer's Splash.
“This year we're having an hour of comedy on Friday and on Saturday. We are having a sound system from Sudan experimenting on dubplates alongside Jack Scorpio. There will be two VVIP sections as well as an improved Herb Kerb, which continues to be a hit for those persons who are interested in marijuana and its products,” he continued.
Among the artistes who are set to entertain over the two days are Beres Hammond, British reggae band Steel Pulse, Toots and the Maytals, Sanchez, Bobi Wine from Uganda, Beenie Man, Singing Melody, Leroy Sibbles, Stevie Face, Queen Ifrica, Flourgon, Trisha from Kenya, Chi Ching Ching, Carl Malcolm, Lone Ranger, General Trees, Sugar Roy, Jermaine Edwards, Rhoda Isabella, Wailers Trio, Mikey Spice, Chronic Law, Anthony B, I-Octane, Jesse Royal, I-Wayne, The Meditations, Wayne Wade, Louie Culture, Mortimer, Tony Tuff, Errol Dunkley, Lady G, and George Nooks.
Now in its 27th year, Rebel Salute started as Tony Rebel's birthday celebration and has grown from a one-night event at Brooks Park in Mandeville to its present setting as a two-night event in St Ann. The event has grown and the promoter noted that 49 per cent of its patronage comeing from overseas.
“It is always hard but at least we have a formula and I have a good team. It is never easier, but my team understands the product and understands how to pull it off. Regardless of how difficult it gets, we can weather the storm. The most difficult part is to pull it together and cement it so that all the components are in the right place. We really have to make sure that the patrons who are coming are satisfied,” Tony Rebel told the Jamaica Observer.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy