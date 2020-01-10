Wise sounds of Solomon

Sounds of Solomon is a five-song EP by singer Irie Solomon. It is scheduled for release on all digital platforms today.

Irie Solomon produced four of the tracks, while Voltage of Architech Music produced the other.

“I am inspired by just about everything that happens around me each day and the opportunity the music presents to engage audiences worldwide,” said the St Thomas-born artiste.

The songs on Sounds of Solomon include Instrumental Love, Hills and Valleys, Frenemy, Solomon and Dirty Heart. Zojak World Wide has released Solomon and Dirty Heart.

“I bring a different sound with a distinctive voice that defines who Irie Solomon is. The topics I write are about the everyday struggles of man, social commentary, love, relationships and persons having a good time,” said Irie Solomon.

Fom the community of Lyssons, St Thomas, Irie Solomon (given name Michael Peterkin) developed a passion for music at an early age. His cousins owned and operated a sound system called Shalamar; one of them, Daddy Slice, was a deejay.

Irie Solomon made his debut in 1998 with Solomon, which featured (the late) Passion X. Lloyd “King Jammys” James produced the song.

“From working with a legendary producer like King Jammys, I learnt a lot musically including certain disciplines surrounding the music, the importance of proper time management and producing music of a high quality and standard. To this day, I have applied all of these principles when I am doing music,” Irie Solomon shared.

A former student of Morant Bay High School, Irie Solomon finished second in the Reggae Trail Talent competition in the early 2000s. Five years ago, he was voted first in TVJ's Roll Out competition.

Irie Solomon pursued a Diploma in Performance at Edna Manley College for The Visual and Performing Arts.

