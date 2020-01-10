Worl Blast Music making a name
As a youth growing up between the West Kingston communities of Denham Town and Tivoli Gardens, Andrew Powell was inspired by music. He developed a passion for helping young acts and began promoting their music in the streets.
Five years ago, he established the Worl Blast label, which has offices in Boston and Jamaica. It produces songs by mainly upcoming acts. Powell wants to expand his brand in 2020.
“The focus for Worl Blast Music this year is to help bring professionalism to the industry. We also want to teach new artistes the business and to get my brand more established,” he explained in an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash.
Powell shared why he places emphasis on new acts.
“I decided to work with young artistes based on my experience with them, I find it easier to work with them, and I want to help the younger generation to be more professional in how they handle their affairs.”
He was introduced to street promotion by well-known promoter Boswell “Stampede” Lammie of Stampede Street Charts fame.
The latest project from Worl Blast Music is the Swanky rhythm, which has songs by Praj-X, Mr Chumps, Sincere Ascension, Iyara and Xyclone. There is also the single, Charge and Frass, by Deizzle.
Powell does not restrict his productions to fresh faces. Beenie Man, Future Fambo, Harry Toddler, General B, New Kidz and Teflon have recorded for Worl Blast Music.
