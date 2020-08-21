Xo Tingz makes a statement

Singer Xo Tingz is on a musical high after his EP Inception debuted at 11 on the Nielsen Music/MRC Data monitored US Current Reggae Albums chart. The chart, which reflects album sales in the United States, saw Inception moving 59 copies in its first week of release.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash, Connecticut-based Xo Tingz spoke about the themes and messages explored on the five-track project.

“Some of the themes I explored were love, sex and partying... just the normal day-to-day stuff we all go through or experience. These themes though are not new to reggae-dancehall or music and I, myself, live along with people I know experience this, live it and that's why I took this approach,” said Xo Tingz.

Released on August 8, the EP was executive produced by Xo Tingz who released the project independently on his Valcerio Records imprint.

“I am currently independent and based in Connecticut. I release my music through my own label, thus ensuring that I own my masters, and rights to my work,” said Xo Tingz. .

The 26-year-old — whose given name is Courtney Malcolm — explained how he came by the name Xo Tingz.

“I had just recorded a track and realised that I needed a stage name because I did not think my real name would be marketable. So, while in studio one of my friends, Dash Got Cash, who is a rapper said: 'You should call yourself 'Xo'. And that's how I got the name Xo Tingz,” he explained.

Describing himself as a guy with a dream, Xo Tingz is from Harbour View in east Kingston. A former student at St George's College, he started singing in high school where he was exposed to music theory. He later auditioned for the Jamaica Musical Theatre Company where he was cast in the role of Tiger in the musical Nesta's Rock.

“I always had a fascination for live performance and the artistic process. So, my life chronicles a pursuit in the arts, but it was not until after recording a single Touch for Fun, that I realised my potential. So, I did some research about the industry and now the rest is history, I guess,” Xo Tingz shared.

He continued, “My music as a mix of pop, hip hop, rhythm and blues, dancehall and island pop. The perfect eclectic blend of sounds for the global market today. Just fusing the genres of music that I like.”

Xo Tingz was a member of the Ashe Ensemble for a year. He said the experience helped to prepare him for a professional career in music.

“It really taught me about performance and being focused and dedicated to your craft. Its all about the energy. In life, you have to see it, believe it and go get it. Never limit yourself,” he added.