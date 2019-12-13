Xodus has the Remedy

Carnival group Xodus is ready to give revellers a taste of its 2020 carnival festivities with Remedy, dubbed the ultimate soca fete. This takes place tomorrow at Janga's Sound Bar, Belmont Road, Kingston.

According to promoters, Xodus revellers will experience a high-energy soca fix with musical stylings from a guest DJ.

“Xodus Remedy is the ultimate prescription for soca lovers. It's the perfect mix of a lyme and party experience and it promises to be a real treat,” said Carlos Phillpotts of Dream Entertainment.

He added that, “Xodus band is known for bringing out-of-the-box ideas and being incredibly creative. As an added treat, one lucky attendee will win US$100 off the costume of their choice, so that is just one of the many reasons why Remedy is the only place you need to be this weekend.”

Phillpotts vowed that next year's carnival experience will be of epic proportions.

“The fetes, lymes and parties are all apart of how we create a unique experience for our Xodus family. From band launch straight up to the road parade, it really is the best vibe and the way our patrons react is testament to this. We already have a number of sold-out costume options, so certainly the stage has been set for 2020,” he said.

— Kevin Jackson