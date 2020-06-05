Tevin Richards: Carving a niche

In the 1990s, Roof International — led by producer Courtney Cole — was the go-to location for upcoming talent in Ocho Rios. Tevin Richards, CEO of Young Generation Fraternity (YGF Records), is hoping to score similar success from that resort town.

YGF Records has steadily made a name for itself, producing songs by aspiring and established names. Among the fledgling company's latest projects is the song Nah Leave by Konshens.

Richards is also executive producer for Dirty Bentley, a five-song EP by Jahvillani.

“I like to be creative and I work mostly with the younger artistes. My objective is to try to fuse where you can to create something fresh and unique. I like to create the smooth, commercial type of music,” Richards explained in an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Richards, who is in his mid-20s, got into production shortly after graduating from Calabar High School.

“I graduated from Calabar with nine subjects and I was wondering what to do. I didn't want to go to college because I couldn't bother with another four years in school. I tried the police force but that wasn't my calling,” said Richards.

He continued, “My father had a studio and I saw where it lacked business management and I started by managing certain things in the studio. Then, by going on YouTube and learning things about engineering and recording, I recorded my first song with Jahvillani.”

Badder Dan Dem is the name of that initial recording in 2014 with Jahvillani. Since then, Richards has maintained ties with the deejay, handling most of his business affairs. He also produced songs by Jimmy Riley, Dawn Penn, Chezidek and Capleton.

His first mainstream project was The Chronicles of Success, a rhythm featuring songs from Chezidek, Zagga, Vershon, Deep Jahi and Zamunda.

Among YGF's popular productions are Sunday to Sunday by Jahvillani, Weh Dem Know Bout by Vershon and Govana, Motivation by Deep Jahi, Island by Ghanaian artiste Shatta Wale, The Way I Move by Shenseea and Shatta Wale, Every Gal Vibe by Konshens and Jahvillani, and We Nuh Carry Feelings by Chronic Law.

Richards says working with young acts shortly after launching YGF helped promote the label. He has maintained that policy and currently produces songs by newcomers 9TYZ, Rhumba and Cookie.

“I always scout talent like a football coach. I watch, observe, and find ways to get to the artistes. I reached out to Vershon on WhatsApp and he didn't know me at the time. I guess the quality of the riddim and what he was going through at the time, propelled him to record a song for me,” said Richards.