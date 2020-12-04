Young producers get Dangerous

WHEN it comes to music production, distance is not a problem for principals of Young Generation Fraternity (YGF) Records and Herah Music Production (HMP), based in St Ann and Kingston, respectively.

In fact, the two labels are celebrating the collaborative release of Dangerous featuring Jada Kingdom and Jahvillani.

“Based in Kingston isn't an inconvenience at all; I don't think any location really is. Technology has made the world itself a global community,” founder of HMP, Derron Herah, told the Jamaica Observer.

Dangerous was officially released on November 20.

Herah added that HMP and YGF have had a wholesome partnership over the last couple years.

“We have worked smoothly together as we try to create something different while we develop our brands. Some projects have to be done quickly while others we take a bit more time, we have projects working on for months without a release mainly because timing is very important,” he said.

Herah, a past student of St Jago High School, began a musical journey as a means of assisting up-and-coming talents. However, he has been fortunate to produce two singles by Tommy Lee Sparta and co-produced three singles for Skillibeng — Yk Dat Guh, Bad Everyday, and Hot.

Meanwhile, founder of YGF Tevin Richards, has always had an interest in music production.

“YGF was officially registered in 2016 but my journey definitely did not start there. I've been influenced by music perhaps all my life, having had a father who introduced me to the world of music and sparked a love and a fire within me which one day I knew I had to blaze for myself,” said Richards, 26, a graduate of Calabar High School in Kingston.

Richards has put his hand to a slew of hits, collaborating with some of the biggest names in dancehall, including the 2018 EPs, Gifted and Growth which featured Shenseea, Devin Di Dakta, Vershon and African dancehall artiste Shatta Wale. The label has also produced for artistes such as 9TYZ, Guesswah Boss and Konshens.

Both labels have a host of other projects to be released shortly.

“Coming up for YGF, I am working on a project for Jahvillani called Dirt To Bentley featuring other great acts. As for HMP, there will be more projects featuring artistes such as Shatta Wale, Jahvillani, Jahshi and Pretty Official, from Team Spice,” Richards added.