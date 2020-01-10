Young voices in praise

BEST known as chief audio engineer and a producer at One Pop Studio in Kingston, Rory Baker has worked alongside famed drum-and-bass duo Sly and Robbie for a number of years. His credits include sessions with some of dancehall/reggae's biggest acts.

Last year, Baker assembled 16 children to record several inspirational songs that have been part of the youth experience in Jamaica for decades. Ten of those songs are on Rory Baker — Kid's Reggae (Sing-Along Bible Songs), an album released in November.

He guided the children, aged four to 12, on songs such as If You Happy And You Know It, He's Got The Whole World, Jesus Loves The Little Children and Deep And Wide .

Baker told the Jamaica Observer's Splash that seven of the children are from the Jamaica National Children's Home. Their colleagues are from families who wanted their children to be part of the project.

“We invited and auditioned almost 30 children. We were looking for those who had the voice, those who just know the songs that we could train to blend in and also display good behaviour,” Baker related.

He added, “The songs were chosen by children; the aim was to choose traditional Bible songs that our generation and their generation grew on and remake them in our genre for future generations to appreciate.”

The aforementioned songs, as well as Father Abraham and Oh When The Saints, have been standard fare in Jamaica's primary schools before the country gained Independence from Britain in 1962. Baker was raised to appreciate those songs, but he never heard them done to a reggae beat.

“We chose Bible songs because of its purity. They were never done in the reggae genre, and if we are going to make reggae music for children to listen and grow to like, we have to put it in the purest form,” he said.

Baker disclosed that Kid's Reggae was conceptualised five years ago. Once the children were selected, they were given voice training, rehearsed and taught basic recording techniques.

Though the songs are normally associated with Christianity, Baker considers them inspirational as much as religious. He is satisfied with the end product and believes the objectives of Kid's Reggae were achieved.

“I do believe that there should be more children's music, performed by children mainly in the reggae genre, where there is a lack of clean, fun music. That's the focus of Kid's Reggae: to entertain, educate and create awareness by having fun with music,” he said.