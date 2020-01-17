Zac Jone$, Sasco hail Miss Jamaica

JAMAICAN rapper Zac Jone$ teams with Agent Sasco on the new single Miss Jamaica which salutes the Jamaican woman.

“It was divine inspiration to be honest. One minute I was driving and then the next minute I was hearing the whole song in my head and seeing it play out. The next day I worked with my brother and main producer Lotosh for the first time and built the rhythm. Two days later, I met Sasco and played it for him,” Jone$ told Jamaica Observer's Splash.

The video for Miss Jamaica was shot in Blue Lagoon, Portland, Spanish Bridge, Ocho Rios, Reggae Falls, St Thomas, and Gut River in Manchester. It was co-directed by Jone$ and his brother Jesse Suchomel, who also did the editing.

Another of his brothers, JP Williams, handled the drone footage.

“Conceptually, the song and video are about showcasing the beauty and diversity of Jamaica's landscape along with its women. In my eyes all women are beautiful. This is something I learned when growing up in Jamaica, no matter what colour, race, class or background a woman is from, she is beautiful. This beauty also does not have to just be in its physical manifestation, but also on the inside including her energy and personality,” said Jone$.

He added that stepping into reggae is new territory for him.

“At first I was a bit nervous to release it because it's a different sound for me. People know me as a rapper so it was a new step incorporating more reggae but still with a rap element to it. However, the feedback has been exceptional and people are really connecting to it.”

Jone$, whose real name is Zachary Jones, is 23 years-old. He grew up in Barbican and attended Wolmer's Boys' School and Hillel Academy before migrating to California seven years ago.

He released the EP, Ridin Thru King$ton, in 2017.