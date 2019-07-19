Zameraki dreams big

The music industry may be a hard nut, but up-and-coming artiste Zameraki thinks he has the right tools to crack it.

“It's never easy to get recognised, you just have to hope your talents speaks for itself even though (in) most cases that's never enough. My team and I are currently working on promoting the song and so far the feedback has been really good based on the reviews I've gotten,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The 25-year-old singjay released his latest single, Dreams, on June 21. It was produced by Prolific Music Tensai Music, Bassline Rock Music and Madd Cre8tive Studio.

'Meraki' is often used by modern Greeks to describe what happens when one leaves a piece of their soul into their work.

Zameraki, whose given name is Zachery Newman, said he has spent many years investing in his passion.

“I've always loved music, and I've always been singing. I wrote my first song in high school (Manchester High) but didn't take it seriously until after dropping UTech (even though I was still writing and singing while there). After UTech, I met Wayne Armond of the Chalice reggae band, who said he thought I had a gift for music,” he said.

Zameraki said the reggae superstar mentored him in 2017, but he later decided to go his separate way.

“I had two other songs produced by Wayne Armond, but since then I've had a name change and basically took everything I learned from him (couple skills in writing and harmonies) to turn a new leaf. The songs were Everything to Me and Bun a Fire,” he said.

Zameraki plans to make music his full-time career.