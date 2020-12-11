Zhayna makes Runaway debut

Singer Zhayna says she hopes to positively impact lives through her music. Her debut single Runaway was released late last month and according to the 25-year-old it chronicles the events of the past year.

“I am a very spiritual, eccentric, bold yet humble person. I believe I have a purpose on this Earth and it has to do with me impacting lives and creating meaningful interactions with people. I want to achieve that through music,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Runaway is a co-production between herself, KaleX and Tara Johnson of Harry J Records. It was released on the Tri-Factor label.

“The song was inspired by the whole lockdown situation and all that's been happening globally. The frequent incidents of police brutality, black suppression, and life. You just want to run away from it all,” Zhayna explained.

Zhayna is one of the background vocalists for reggae artiste Koffee. She has also done backing vocals of Daniel Cesar and Chronixx among others.

“Being a background vocalist, you get to see things from a different angle. I get to see people do what they love to do and I learn from them,” she said.

She added, “I've always wanted to be a soloist and it has been a dream of mine since I was younger. It's good to build on your experience, so whenever you decide to go out on your own, you can use the knowledge.”

Zhayna is from Stony Hill. She attended the Our Lady of the Angels Preparatory School and later Holy Childhood High School. She is currently pursuing a degree in jazz and popular music at the Edna Manley College for the Visual and Performing Arts.

While in high school, Zhayna participated in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission Festival of Performing Arts competitions as well as the All Together Sing series. She was also a member of the Ashe Ensemble.

With little or no avenues to tour and perform on physical stages, Zhayna performed for the Harry J Live Couch Series in July. This led to her being among the opening acts for the virtual staging of the Uppsala Reggae Jam Festival, which was streamed live, from Jamaica to audiences across Europe in August.