Zion Head aims for quality music

While growing up in Canterbury, Montego Bay, Jonathan “Zion Head” Holness was exposed to the pulsating beats of reggae and dancehall music.

“I was living in the ghetto and I would often hear music playing every day from the different sound systems. My house used to shake from the bassline of the music and it's something I grew up around,” said Holness.

Now residing in France, the budding producer/singjay hasn't lost his affection for the music from his land of birth. Last month, he released the Planet Earth rhythm via his year-old Z2DiZ label.

The Planet Earth rhythm features songs from a variety of artistes from different nations.

“I decided to work with artistes from different nations because I think in this way we can come together and do something good so that the world could follow and live by the words of the songs,” Holness explained.

Featured on the project are Wake Up by Mikey Melody, Praise His Name by Turbulance, Mama Africa by I-Live aka Dappa Man, All Life Matters by Zion Head, Hotta Fire by Cento P, Story of Life by Run JA Boss KA, A Dem Get Trick by Jah Lightning Mountain, and Buggy by Emanuel Kadamawe.

The artistes featured are from Jamaica, France, Germany and Italy. Holness said he got into music production to get his music heard.

“I got into production because I was tired of waiting for someone to put out my songs. Some producers won't even listen to me so I started on my own label,” said Holness.

He continued, “I want to bring to production, what was there before. The real love and joy within the music and songs with strong messages for the oppressors and the leaders of this world.”

Holness said it was challenging getting all the artistes for the project.

“It was a bit of work because we're not living in the same country,” said Holness.

He also shared what the objectives were for his fledging label.

“The main objective of my label is to produce some great music and hope that I can get the messages across the world. I also want to be on the Billboard charts.”