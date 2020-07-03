Zippa Ras looks to his Potential

Reggae artiste Zipper Ras is in high spirits as he puts the final touches to his debut album tentatively titled Potential.

The 12-track album, slated to be released in September, will include production work from veteran reggae singer Cocoa Tea, Jimmy Ricks, and Insight Productions.

“I am very excited about this project. It's an authentic reggae album with a lot of good songs. It's the kind of album reggae lovers all over the world will appreciate. I am sure it's going to enjoy a good reception when it's released,” said Zippa Ras.

The album will also feature collaborations with Silver Cat and Magano.

Zippa Ras is currently enjoying much attention with Who A De Owner, one of the tracks on the upcoming album.

The single, produced by Sheldon Drew Records, was released May 20.

“I am asking a very serious question about the coronavirus in this song, because I want to know what's the real story behind this pandemic? Where did the virus really come from? We need to hear the truth,” he said.

Zippa Ras (given name Andrew Page) hails from May Pen, Clarendon. He is a past student of May Pen High School.

Zippa Ras launched his recording career in 1988 with Sound Boy Go Home Now on the Bobby Chrisas label.