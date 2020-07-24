ZJ Chrome reads Between the Lines

Having made an impact on the music scene with hit projects including Cardiac Bass, Smokin, Contra, Trippple Bounce and Mad Collab rhythms, producer Shaun “ZJ Chrome” Chablal is hoping to score similar success with his latest beat , Between the Lines.

The eight-song project was released last Friday via his CR203 Records.

Badman Heart and Love is Here by Konshens, Hero by Romain Virgo, Someone to Love by I Octane, All for You by Padrino, Breakup by Ce'Cile, Watch Me by Busy Signal, and Between the Lines by Christopher Martin are the songs on the rhythm.

“I have been working on this project a little over a year and the feedback has been all positive thus far,” Chablal told the Jamaica Observer.

Chablal has a long list of hit songs to his credit. They include Clarks by Vybz Kartel featuring Popcaan and Vanessa Bling, Bicycle by Vybz Kartel, Gallis by Mr Vegas, Hope and Pray by Mavado, This is How We Do it by Bounty Killer and Elephant Man, When You're Gone by Ce'Cile, Dumpa Truck by Vybz Kartel, Stulla by Mavado, Move Your Body and Matie Wine by Tifa, Do Road by Mavado, and Cheaters Prayer by Christopher Martin.

He shared what makes his production different.

“I do something different each time; nothing is familiar sounding and I take time with each project,” he informed.

In 2010, Chablal produced Martin's Paper Loving, which became a hit in Africa. Now 10 years later, the song has made the pop charts in the Netherlands.

Chablal says he is not surprised at the impact that the Martin song is making.

“No, I am not surprised of the song's success overseas. Quality music transcends time,” he said.

Chablal is from the parish of Clarendon. He attended Glenmuir High and later Knox College. He also studied at the Northern Caribbean University (NCU).

While making beats and hit songs are important in the fast-paced world of dancehall, Chrome says it is equally important for him to create music that will endure.

“I am making music that I like and I do it without exception. It has to have a certain quality and standard or I will not release it,” he said. “I don't go into the studio thinking what it is to achieve. I do what I like and hope that people understand my goals and like it too,” he explained.