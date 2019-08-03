PHOTO: Taking aim!

Christian Sasso (left) and Shaun Barnes pose after making their mark on day one of the men's skeet qualification at Las Palmas Range yesterday. Barnes hit 36 out of 50, while Sasso connected on 41 out of 50 targets. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

