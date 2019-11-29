Salt Marsh begin quest in Trelawny KO

JACKSON TOWN, Trelawny — Salt Marsh United, semi-finalists last season, will begin their quest for silverware when they take on Wait-A-Bit PYC in the first round of the Trelawny Football Association Knockout at the Jackson Town Community Centre this afternoon, set to kick off at 3:00 pm.

Today's victors will join the other three first-round winners Harmony FC, Duncans United and RG Strikers (formerly Wakefield All-stars) in the second round set to start next week.



Salt Marsh United will start favourites today and will hope to get back to at least the semi-finals this season.



RG Strikers and Duncans United booked their spots in the second round on Thursday, with wins over Jackson Town FC and Kinloss FC, respectively.



It was the second-straight season Jackson Town were failing to get past the first round as they were eliminated 1-0 by RG Strikers, thanks to Delano Bennett's 49th-minute goal in their game at Jackson Town.



Duncans United got into the second round with a 3-0 win over Kinloss FC at the Kinloss Community Centre, after being knocked out in the first round last year.

All three goals came in the first half with Richard Robinson opening the scoring in the sixth minute, Ojay Myers made it 2-0 in the 28th minute before Malike Stephens scored their third goal in the 34th minute.



— Paul Reid