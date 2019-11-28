Sport Diary

TODAY

Trelawny FA Knockout

Jackson Town vs RG Strikers @ Jackson Town — 3:00 pm



FRIDAY

ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball

Irwin High vs Frome Tech @Boys Club — 1:30 pm

St James High vs William Knibb @ MoBay Boys Club — 1:30 pm



ISSA Rural Area Under-14 boys' football

Cornwal vs Rusea's @ Cornwall College — 3:00 pm

Petersfield vs Spot Valley @ Petersfield — 1:45 pm

Irwin vs Belmont @ Irwin High — 3:00 pm

William Knibb vs Anchovy@ William Knibb — 3:00 pm



ISSA Rural Area Under- 16 boys' football

Green Pond vs Green Island @ Green Pond — 3:00 pm

Petersfield vs Spot Valley @ Petersfield — 3:15 pm

Rusea's vs Manning's School @ Rusea's — 3:00 pm

Cedric Titus vs Cornwall College @ Cedric Titus — 3:00 pm



SATURDAY

ISSA Ben Francis KO final

BB Coke vs Garvey Maceo High @ MoBay Sports Complex — 2:30 pm



ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup final

Clarendon College vs Dinthill Technical@ MoBay Sports Complex — 5:00 pm



Trelawny FA Knockout

Wait-A-Bit vs Salt Marsh United @Davis Pen — 3:00 pm



SUNDAY

Trelawny FA Knockout

Duanvale FC vs Prospect Links @ Duanvale — 3:00 pm

Coopers Pen vs Spicy Hill @ Coopers Pen — 3:00 pm



TUESDAY

ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball

Frome Technical vs York Castle @ Frome — 1:30 pm

Cornwall College vs Rhodes Hall @Cornwall College — 3:00 pm

