Sport Diary
TODAY
Trelawny FA Knockout
Jackson Town vs RG Strikers @ Jackson Town — 3:00 pm
FRIDAY
ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball
Irwin High vs Frome Tech @Boys Club — 1:30 pm
St James High vs William Knibb @ MoBay Boys Club — 1:30 pm
ISSA Rural Area Under-14 boys' football
Cornwal vs Rusea's @ Cornwall College — 3:00 pm
Petersfield vs Spot Valley @ Petersfield — 1:45 pm
Irwin vs Belmont @ Irwin High — 3:00 pm
William Knibb vs Anchovy@ William Knibb — 3:00 pm
ISSA Rural Area Under- 16 boys' football
Green Pond vs Green Island @ Green Pond — 3:00 pm
Petersfield vs Spot Valley @ Petersfield — 3:15 pm
Rusea's vs Manning's School @ Rusea's — 3:00 pm
Cedric Titus vs Cornwall College @ Cedric Titus — 3:00 pm
SATURDAY
ISSA Ben Francis KO final
BB Coke vs Garvey Maceo High @ MoBay Sports Complex — 2:30 pm
ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup final
Clarendon College vs Dinthill Technical@ MoBay Sports Complex — 5:00 pm
Trelawny FA Knockout
Wait-A-Bit vs Salt Marsh United @Davis Pen — 3:00 pm
SUNDAY
Trelawny FA Knockout
Duanvale FC vs Prospect Links @ Duanvale — 3:00 pm
Coopers Pen vs Spicy Hill @ Coopers Pen — 3:00 pm
TUESDAY
ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball
Frome Technical vs York Castle @ Frome — 1:30 pm
Cornwall College vs Rhodes Hall @Cornwall College — 3:00 pm
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy