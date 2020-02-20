Photo: Agony of defeat

Portmore Coach Gardner laments squandering lead in narrow loss to Mexico's Cruz Azul

Portmore United attacker Ricardo Morris (foreground) gets away from Cruz Azul's Alex Castro

during Tuesday night's Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League clash at the National Stadium. Cruz Azul won 2-1. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT