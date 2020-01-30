Photo: ALMOST THERE

Windies miss out on World Cup semi-finals despite McKenzie 99

West Indies batsman, Jamaican Kirk McKenzie, celebrates his half-century in a knock of 99 in

the ICC Under-19 World Cup quater-final match against New Zealand in South Africa, yesterday. New Zealand won by two wickets. (Photo: 2020©IBC/Getty Images)

