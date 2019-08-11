Photo: BRONZE BELLES

Women's 4X400m relay team puts icing on Jamaica's 17-medal haul at Pan Am Games

Members of the Jamaican women's 4x400m relay team — (from left) Stephenie-Ann McPherson, Tiffany James, Natoya Goule and Roneisha McGregor — show off their medals after copping bronze at the 18th Pan American Championships in Lima, Peru, yesterday. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

