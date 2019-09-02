PHOTO: Class act!

Kemar Flemmings (left) of Tivoli Gardens goes down under a challenge from The University of The West Indies (UWI) Football Club's Javoy Belnavis during their opening Red Stripe Premier League fixture at UWI Mona Bowl yesterday. The UWI FC won the game 4-0.

