Photo: CLASS ACT

Sunshine Girls cruise past T&T for second-straight win at World Cup

Jamaica's Nicole Dixon (left) attacks the ball before Trinidad and Tobago's Aniecia Baptiste (centre) can make a challenge, during their Group C match of the Netball World Cup at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, yesterday. Dixon's teammate Rebekah Robinson keeps track of the action. Jamaica won 68-43. (Photo: Collin Reid courtesy Courts, JTB, Alliance Investments, Dairy Industries, Supreme Ventures)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT