CONNIE CONFIDENT

With the current crop of Sunshine Girls being a strong blend of youth and experience, head coach Connie Francis believes the national team's prospects for success are bright and is predicting continued progress for Jamaica's netball leading up to the next World Cup.

Francis, who was always focused on growth and improvement since returning in October for her second stint at the helm, has brought her players together and helped to restore their confidence after a series of dispiriting performances led to a fifth-placed finish at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool last July.

Earlier this year Francis, in her only competitive outing with the number-four ranked Sunshine Girls so far, guided them to a second-placed finish behind New Zealand in the Vitality Nations Cup, where they turned the tables on England and South Africa — both of whom defeated them at the World Cup — on their way to the final.

According to Francis, that four-nation tournament provided a good platform for her to rebuild the programme during her tenure ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup scheduled for South Africa.

“I always have a positive outlook for the girls because whenever you're putting a squad together you have to be positive, and what we are trying to do right now is just to build on what happened when we went into England in January,” Francis told the Jamaica Observer.

“We hope to get better each time we come together to play in a tournament because individually, the players really look awesome, but collectively, this is where the challenge comes in,” she said.

“So, we just want to ensure that we are more of a threat collectively as a team. We still have some time to prepare before the world championship and I know once we put in the hard work it will pay off in the long run, so the future looks bright,” she added.

Australia-based Shimona Nelson, Jhaniele Fowler, Romelda Aiken, Jody-Ann Ward, Shemera Sterling and Kadian Dehaney, along with Shanice Beckford, Nicole Dixon, Adean Thomas, Rebecca Robinson and Latonya Wilson, are among those blazing the trail toward the success Francis expects.

Thomas, Robinson, and Wilson recently returned from stints in England.

While those players represent the top brass of the Sunshine Girls, Francis pointed out that there are others coming to the fore who are expected to assist in the country's hunt to break a lengthy wait for a World Cup medal.

Jamaica's three World Cup bronze medals to date were won in 1991 in Australia, 2003 on home soil, and 2007 in New Zealand.

Since then, the country placed fourth in 2011 and 2015 and last year's fifth placed finish was the first time they were missing out on the semi-finals since 1995.

“We have young inexperienced, young experienced and we have veteran players in the squad, so the aim is to expose them to different combinations. This means for one tournament we would send in a particular crop and when you have another tournament, you mix it, so it won't be the same players all the time,” Francis explained.

“The long-term goal is aimed at the World Cup, and we want to have the best of the best in that World Cup squad. So, the short-term goal is actually building into the long-term one and I expect great things. I think that we will be a force to reckon with as long as we stay humble and grounded and just do the hard work,” she said.

That said, Francis and her team are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming series against number three-ranked England in December in that country and a possible January series against top-ranked Australia.

These series, she said, will not only add impetus to their preparations, but also represent an opportunity to move up the rankings.

“When it comes to the advantages, I don't think there is much to be had for any team because the pandemic has affected everyone, so I see it as a level playing field,” Francis said.

“So, it's really what you put in that will determine how you perform, and I expect us to do well because the virtual training is just as hard. We work out four days a week and the commitment from the girls is really encouraging. I am very impressed with all of them and how they have remained focused mentally and are now putting in the physical work,” she added.