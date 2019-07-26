Photo: CRICKET’S FUTURE

Kingston Wharves celebrates 30 years fuelling U-15 tournament

Omar Walker (left), security manager at Kingston Wharves, interacts with a young player during the launch of the Under-15 cricket competition at Sabina Park yesterday. Kingston Wharves is celebrating 30 years as sponsor of the tournament. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT