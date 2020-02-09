Photo: CRUISE CONTROL

Middle distance king Farquharson lights up Camperdown Classic with record run

Story on Page 76Calabar High's Kimar Farquharson on his way to a record run of 1:49.46 in the Class One 800m at the Camperdown Classic inside the National Stadium, yesterday. (Photo: Karl Mclarty)

