PHOTO: Gayle goes!

St Lucia Zouks condemn Jamaica Tallawahs to third-straight loss

Jamaica Tallawahs captain Chris Gayle looks back to see St Lucia Zouks wicketkeeper Andre Fletcher (out of pic) gather the back to take his wicket first ball for nought off the bowling of Obed McCoy during Thursday's Hero Caribbean Premier League Twenty20 competition inside Sabina Park. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

