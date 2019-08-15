Photo: GAYLE’S SWANSONG?

King Kohli leads India to 2-0 victory over WI with 43rd ODI ton, despite Gayle's blistering 72

Chris Gayle of West Indies celebrates his half-century during the third One-Day International match against India at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, yesterday. (Photo: AFP)

