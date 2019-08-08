PHOTOS: Golden harvest

Thompson, Goule strike gold at Pan American Games

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson celebrates with her nation's flag after winning the women's 100m gold medal at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, yesterday. Thompson clocked 11.18 seconds to defeat Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle-Lee Ahye (11.27) and Brazil's Vitoria Christina (11.30). (Photos: Garfield Robinson)

