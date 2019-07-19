Photo: GOOD START

Jamaica poised to kick-start Pan-Am Juniors on positive note

Anthony Cox goes through his paces during a training session on a wet track at the National Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica, yesterday, ahead of today's start to the 20th Pan- American Junior Track and Field Championships. Cox is a medal hopeful in the 400m. (Photo: Paul Reid)

