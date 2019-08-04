Photo: GOTCHA!

Sheldon Cottrell of West Indies takes the catch to dismiss India batsman Rishabh Pant during the first T20 International at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, yesterday. India won by four wickets. (Photo: AFP)

