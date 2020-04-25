Hand to mouth

Veteran jockey Trevor Johnson says that since the indefinite lockdown of racing at Caymanas Park on March 22 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), it has been a day to day struggle for him financially.



“To be honest, it is very hard. It is very hard and I am really struggling financially. It is very difficult each day to support myself. You know I don't really learn anything else in my life other than riding horses. Horse racing is my life,” Johnson said.



The 60-year-old Johnson, who lives in Portmore Villa, Gregory Park, St Catherine, said that he doesn't earn much from exercising horses in the morning, but is grateful for the little he receives.



“I just keep on working out horses every morning; some of the times good trainers like Lorenzo Robinson would call me and he knows nothing is really going on for me and gives me like a $3,000 or $4,000 to put in my pocket and also trainer Errol Waugh.



“Those two trainers I can look at and say they gave me something so that I can have something as race is not running for me to earn some money. They understand my situation and they continue to help me. Other than that nothing else is going on for me at the moment,” Johnson shared with the Jamaica Observer.



With the little he gets, he said that he does the best he can do to supply himself with food items.



“I used the money and buy some food and make the food keep me until I work horses again [and] the trainers might give me something. Is just food I take the money and buy and I am grateful as in these times we need to survive.



“ I also put down a small portion of the money each time and make it up and pay my light bill at the end of the month. It is very hard, but one has to know how to survive still. I just keep the faith and tough it out,” said Johnson.



He added: “I have been trying to keep myself healthy and stay safe from the sickness. I don't go into crowd and I clean regular and those things. I don't travel either, from my home to track and from track to my home.”