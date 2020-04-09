Photo: HARD TIMES AHEAD

Calvert-Powell says financial situation worsens with COVID-19 shutdown of athletics season

CALVERT-POWELL...with the athletics season being cancelled, I would say I am tremendously

impacted (Photo: Observer file)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT