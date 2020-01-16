Photo: Irish lashing

12th ranked side stun Windies by four runs in T20 opener

Hayden Walsh Jr in action against Ireland in the first of three T20 Internationals in Grenada yesterday. Ireland defeated World Champions the West Indies by four runs in a thrilling contest after posting 208-7 and restricting West Indies to 204-7. (Photo: CWI Media)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT