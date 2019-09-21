PHOTO: Lop-sided win

KC trounce Cedar Grove Academy 8-0 in Manning Cup action

Kingston College's Shavoun Gayle (white top) comes under a challenge from Madison Hemsley of Cedar Grove Academy during their ISSA/ Digicel Manning Cup game at Stadium East yesterday. Looking on is Seigel Taylor of Cedar Grove Academy. KC won 8-0. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

