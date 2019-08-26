PHOTO: Lost Hope?

Bumrah leads India to 318-run rout of West Indies in first Test

Shai Hope (right) of West Indies is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah (left) of India during day four of the first Test at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, yesterday. India defeated the West Indies by 318 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. (Photo: AFP)

