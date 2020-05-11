Maverley on Raheem Sterling's mind

Eighty-year-old Florence Campbell (right) accepts a care package, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, from Annica Smith on Saturday courtesy of Jamaican-born England and Manchester City footballer Raheem Sterling.

Campbell was among a number of residents of Maverley, the community in St Andrew where Sterling was born and raised, who received care packages from the striker who consistently contributes to the community.

(Photo: Naphtali Junior)