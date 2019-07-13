PHOTO: Plunder

Sunshine Girls make blistering start to World Cup; crush Fiji 85-29

Jamaica wing attack Nicole Dixon leaps into the air to seize the ball during the Group C match against Fiji on yesterday's opening day of the Netball World Cup at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. Jamaica won 85-29. Photo: Collin Reid courtesy of Courts, JTB, Alliance Investments, Dairy Industries, Supreme Ventures

