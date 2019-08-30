Photo: PRECIOUS GEM

Ricketts cops Diamond League triple jump title with personal best 14.93m

Jamaica's Shanieka Ricketts in action during the women's triple jump at the IAAF Diamond League competition in Zurich, Switzerland, yesterday. She jumped a big, new personal best 14.93m to win the event and her first Diamond League title. (Photo: AFP)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT