Photo: RACERS STRIKES GOLD

Mills hopeful as Grand Prix moves closer to Diamond League status

(From left) Head of Finance for Racers Grand Prix Dave Myrie, head of Sponsorship Nugent Walker and Chairman Glen Mills share a light moment at the launch of the Racers Grand Prix at Jamaica Pegasus hotel yesterday. The annual one-day meet recently received World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Series status, up from IAAF Area Permit Meet classification. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

