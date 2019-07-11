Photo: Ready to rock

Members of Jamaica's Sunshine Girls pose for pictures following a training session yesterday in preparation for the Netball World Cup set for the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, July 12-21. Jamaica will contest Group C and open their campaign against Fiji tomorrow. (Photo: Collin Reid courtesy of Courts, JTB, Alliance Investments, Dairy Industries, Supreme Ventures)

