Photo: ROACH STRIKES

...Windies bowler snares three wickets as Rahane fifty aids India revival

Kemar Roach of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of India batsman Hanuma Vihari during day one of the first Test match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, yesterday. India were 203-6 at stumps. (Photo: AFP)

