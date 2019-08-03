PHOTO: Silver spot

Jamaica's Yona Knight-Wisdom poses with his silver medal during the presentation ceremony after his historic second-place finish in the men's one-metre springboard at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games in Pima, Peru, on Thursday night. The English-born Jamaican tallied 429.90 points for second place, the first-ever medal for Jamaica in diving at the Pan American Games. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT