Photo: SLIP AGAIN

Jamaica go down 0-2 to Colombia in second-straight defeat at Pan Am Games

Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood (right) skips a challenge from a Colombian Carolina Arias during their Group A Pan American Games contest at Estadio Universidad San Marcos in Lima, Peru, yesterday. Colombia won 2-0. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

