PHOTO: Stalemate!
Daley rescues Jamaica in disappointing 1-1 result against Dominica in Caribbean Olympic qualifier
Anthony Nicla (left) of Dominica braces for the challenge of Jamaica's Ricardo Thomas (right) during their Group A Caribbean Men's Olympics Qualifier inside the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex last evening. Tobi Jno Hope gave the visiting Dominica the lead on 37 minutes before substitute Nicque Daley restored parity for the hosts in the 52nd minute. Dominica will meet St Kitts and Nevis at the same venue at 4:00 pm tomorrow, before Jamaica resume competition against St Kitts and Nevis at 6:30 pm on Sunday. Only the group winners advance to the next phase. (Photo: Karl Mclarty)
