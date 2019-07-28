Photo: SUPREME SHORT HEAD!

HEAD! PAGE 73 Supreme Soul defeats stablemate Toona Ciliata by a short head for Triple Crown glory

Supreme Soul (on the inside) with Shane Ellis in the saddle rallies to win the Jamaica St Leger at Caymanas Park yesterday over stable companion Toona Ciliata (Linton Steadman) by a short head. Victory in the St Leger made Supreme Soul the 12th Triple Crown winner at Caymanas Park. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

