Photo: WINDIES HUNT SWEEP

Regional side face Ireland in third and final ODI at Grenada National Stadium

West Indies bowler Hayden Walsh Jr goes through his paces at a training session at Grenada National Stadium ahead of the final One-Day International against Ireland today.

West Indies lead the three-match series 2-0. (Photo: CWI Media)

