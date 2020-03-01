Photo: WORLD-LEADING RUN

Sprintec women clock 43.42 seconds at Gibson-McCook Relays

Sptintec's Natasha Morrison in full flight as she anchors her team of Yanique Thompson,

Anastassia LeRoy, and Shashalee Forbes to a world-leading time of 43.42 seconds at the 44th

staging of the Gibson-McCook Relays at NationalStadium yesterday. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)

