$25 million on offer for Supreme Weekend of racing

The weekend of racing scheduled for December 26 and 27 is to be called the Supreme Championship Weekend. This announcement was made on Wednesday (December 16) at a press conference held at Caymanas Park.

One this Supreme Ventures Championship Weekend of racing, the promoting company Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) will be honouring former SVREL board member Ian Levy and current director of Racing Christopher Armond.

On Saturday, December 26, the Ian Levy Cup, to be contested at 8 ½ (1,700m) furlongs by the top rated horses, carries a total purse of $4.5 million as the feature event.

On Sunday, December 27, the Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes (one mile) will be contested for a purse of $4 million.

On the same day, the Chris Armond Sprint, a 5-½ (1,100m) furlong for three year olds and upwards Graded Stakes/Open Allowance will also be run for a purse of $2.5 million.

In addition to these feature events, all races over the two-day Championship Weekend will be topped up by an additional $100,000 each.

This brings the total purse money offered by the promoting company for the Championship Weekend to a minimum of $25,320,000. This latter amount can be increased if any race is split during the nomination process.

“This weekend is extra special for us at Supreme Ventures because not only is it a testament to our love for the sport of horseracing, but also a testament to our commitment to the industry, its stakeholders and its future.

“What we strive for with every move is to reinvigorate the industry and change the perception of horseracing among the Jamaican public. The racing that takes place here at Caymanas Park is world class. Every race is broadcast around the world to punters in the United States, Canada, Guyana and South Africa right alongside races from some of the best tracks in the world.

“For us at Supreme, commitment is not an abstract theory but a practice by the men and women who turn up and show up every day to push the brand even higher.

“We honour two gentlemen who have done so for several decades. Supreme Ventures Director Emeritus Ian Levy and Racing Director Chris Armond,” chairman of SVL Group Gary Peart said.